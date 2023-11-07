City of Cape Town welcomes drop in Guy Fawkes fireworks-related complaints

This past Guy Fawkes weekend, city agencies recorded 225 calls related to the illegal discharge of fireworks and 40 related to the illegal sale of fireworks. A year ago, these numbers stood at 325 and 78 respectively.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate has welcomed the continued drop in fireworks-related complaints.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith: "The statistics show that there is a downturn in the bad behaviour that we've come to expect over the Guy Fawkes period, but the city recognises that this offers little solace to communities where the fireworks and anti-social behaviour continues, year in and year out."

Smith said that law enforcement officers had their hands full responding to fireworks complaints in a number of areas, including Lentegeur, Rocklands, Delft, Gugulethu, Bonteheuwel and Sea Point.

"The city highlights the negative impacts of these bizarre celebrations each and every year, but snuffing it out is a shared responsibility and we appeal to more communities to stand up against these practices."