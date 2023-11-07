Case of 2 accused in Phala Phala burglary postponed to Friday

The pair, accused of stealing $500,00 in game proceeds from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo farm in February 2020, appeared before the Bela Bela Magistrates Court.

BELA BELA - The case against the two people arrested in connection with a break-in at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm has been postponed until Friday.

Ramaphosa's former employee Froliana Joseph, and her co-accused Imanuwela David, appeared in the Bela Bela Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The pair stands accused of breaking into the president’s farm in Limpopo in February 2020, and stealing more than $500,000.

Joseph and David initially broke into the wrong farm searching for hidden money that was the proceeds of a sale of 20 buffalo.

On the following day, the accused broke into Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, where they found the $580,000 they are accused of making off with.

David then allegedly siphoned off the money thereafter – and now stands accused of money laundering.

The pair faces charges pertaining to conspiracy to commit housebreaking, theft and housebreaking, and the intent to steal.

The case has been postponed to Friday, for the bail application of Joseph and for David to secure legal representation.