Appointment of new Eskom CEO imminent, SCOPA told

Making his first appearance before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) on Tuesday, new Eskom board chairperson, Mteto Nyati, gave the assurance that a new CEO would be appointed before the end of the year.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom’s new board chairperson, Mteto Nyati, says things are changing for the better at its power stations, thanks to new leadership.

The board has been in place for a year now, although former chairperson Mpho Makwana quit last month over alleged delays in the process of appointing a new CEO.

It’s been almost a year since former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter resigned with three month’s notice.

Nyati said that a new, permanent appointment was imminent.

"Recently, we as a board submitted three names of appointable candidates to our minister here, Pravin Gordhan. He is now taking these names through the relevant government processes."



Nyati’s also praised the utility’s new board and executives, saying they’ve brought about real change at several of the utility’s beleaguered power stations.

"There was a potential risk of heightened load shedding beyond stage 6. Eskom did well to prevent the worst-case scenario."

Nyati says the board is confident measures to root out corruption will continue yielding positive results.