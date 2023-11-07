ANC NWC recommends officials look into Ramokgopa's request for more powers

As Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s frustrations with Eskom continue, the African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee (NWC) has recommended that the party’s officials look into his request for more powers.

Eyewitness News understands both Ramokgopa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made representations before the NWC, at its meeting on Monday.

Several insiders raised concern over continued rolling blackouts, the delay in procuring power offers by Mozambique and Namibia and a lack of synergy between the electricity minister and the board.

In May, President Cyril Ramaphosa resolved one issue facing Ramokgopa – he gave him critical powers that were previously entrusted to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

However, Ramokgopa not being the shareholder representative at Eskom has seemingly remained an issue in dealing with the power crisis.

ANC NWC insiders have told Eyewitness News they remain unhappy with Minister Gordhan and are concerned that the Eskom board and Ramokgopa are not on the same page.

One NWC member said they were not interested in being told about restructuring but wanted to hear more about ending load shedding and capacity.

Ramaphosa is believed to have committed during a national executive committee meeting to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, the NWC has deferred this issue to the party’s top seven.