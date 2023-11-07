Accused in Phala Phala burglary went to wrong farm at first, says NPA

Froliana Joseph and her co-accused, Imanuwela David, made a brief appearance in the Bela Bela Magistrates court on Tuesday morning.

BELA BELA - Froliana Joseph and her co-accused, Imanuwela David, initially broke into the wrong premises searching for money that had been hidden away at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in 2020.

The US$580,000 hidden at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo was the proceeds of the sale of 20 of his buffalo.

They were arrested by the Hawks this week and are facing charges of theft, housebreaking and money laundering.

Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph appear in the Bela Bela magistrates court in connection with President Cyril Ramaphosa's #PhalaPhalaFarmGate scandal. They stand accused of four counts pertaining to house breaking and money laundering. @orrin417 pic.twitter.com/r5O39jPAxf ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2023

Charges are as follows:



1. Conspiracy for to commit theft. 2. Conspiracy to commit housebreaking.

3. Housebreaking.

4. Theft.

5. Money laundering (accused one David). ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2023

Matter has been postponed to Friday (10 November) for formal bail application for Joseph and for David to appoint a legal representative. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2023

And despite Joseph being an employee of Ramaphosa at the time of the break-in, it remains unclear as to what went wrong, resulting in the pair breaking into the wrong farm at first.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi explains: "The second accused, Froliana, was an employee at the farm, she was employed on a temporary basis. She is the one who was familiar with the farm and it is alleged she invited the other accused.

"In the first incident, the suspects went to the wrong farm, they broke in and entered but couldn’t steal anything. The following day they located the Phala Phala farm, that’s where they got the money of US$580,000."

Malabi-Dzhangi said that the accused used the money to buy cars and property.

"They’ve taken the money of US$580,000 and the money was transferred and they bought some cars and properties. They are coming from Namibia but they are citizens of South Africa. They are legally here."