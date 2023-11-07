300-bed safe space homeless shelter approved for Cape Town CBD

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the safe space would open early in the new year.

CAPE TOWN - The city says a 300-bed safe space has been approved to provide homeless people with shelter in Cape Town's CBD.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has welcomed the approval, saying the safe space will operate on a portion of municipal depot land in Ebenezer Road, Green Point.

"Safe spaces offer dignified transitional shelter coupled with care interventions to help people find sustainable pathways off the streets. The city will spend R230 million over three years to operate safe spaces and expand these transitional shelters beyond the CBD and Bellville."

The mayor says the city will continue approaching the court to get people off the streets of Cape Town.

"Accepting social assistance to get off the streets is the best choice for dignity, health and well-being. Where offers of help to get off the streets have been persistently refused, we are also seeking help from the courts as a last resort."



Hill-Lewis said that the city had helped more than 3,500 people get off the steets since June last year.