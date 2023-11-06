Woman (60) caught with dagga worth R400k at OR Tambo International Airport

The Hawks said they received a tip-off about a suspected drug mule who was about to board a plane at the airport on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks, said that a 60-year-old woman was nabbed with dagga worth R400,000 at the OR Tambo International Airport.

The Hawks said they received a tip-off about a suspected drug mule who was about to board a plane at the airport on Sunday.

The woman was found in the smoking lounge, while her luggage was intercepted at the boarding gate.

Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale: "Upon opening the luggage, eight blocks of compressed dagga were found between her clothes. The team confiscated the suspect's cell phone for further investigation. She will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court tomorrow, on charges of dealing in illegal drugs."