'We continue to strive to build peace', says Pandor on Russia-Ukraine war

The minister is hosting Ukrainian foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said officials from her department were in communication with President Cyril Ramaphosa about how to address the concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war.

The minister is hosting Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Pretoria.

The war between the two countries escalated last year when Russia invaded Ukraine, killing thousands of people in the country.

Pandor said that South Africa would always advocate for all countries to resolve their differences peacefully.

"As a continent, we continue to strive to build peace, to strive towards developing a culture of peaceful resolution of conflict and the promotion of the importance of diplomacy and peace as the route to resolving any dispute."