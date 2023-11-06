WC seeing continued growth in tourism, says MEC Wenger

Between January and September, more than 6.8 million two-way international and domestic passengers passed through Cape Town International Airport (CTIA).

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger says impressive growth of tourists coming into the province continues to be recorded.

Between January and September, more than 6.8 million two-way international and domestic passengers passed through Cape Town International Airport (CTIA).

International two-way passengers increased by 60% compared to the same period in 2022 and domestic two-way passengers increased by 14% compared to the same period last year.

This is according to the monthly tourism report compiled by provincial government's trade, investment, and tourism promotion agency, Wesgro.

Wenger said this was an exciting trend that she anticipates will not only continue but will far exceed all previous summer seasons.

"This is why we also continue to prepare to rollout the red carpet for visitors, both local and foreign in the coming months. We are determined to do all we can to enable this significant sector to boost economic growth and create so many more jobs for residents of the province... because more tourists mean more jobs."