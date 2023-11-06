WC police seize illicit cigarettes worth R22m

Officers on Sunday responded to information about a cargo truck transporting illicit goods from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have confiscated illicit cigarettes worth R22 million after stopping a truck on the N1 highway.

Officers on Sunday responded to information about a cargo truck transporting illicit goods from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

Cops stopped the vehicle near the Joostenberg weighbridge.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "After further investigations, the members discovered a large consignment of illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R22 million destined for a warehouse in Montagu Gardens. Border police and customs verified the illicit goods and two males aged 34 and 62 were arrested and detained at Klapmuts SAPS on charges of possession and transport of illicit goods."

Van Wyk said that the suspects would appear in the Paarl Magistrates Court once charged.