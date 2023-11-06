Transnet needs to find a CEO without any ‘baggage’ or ‘scandals’ - Cosatu

The trade union federation warned of a 'very real' looming jobs bloodbath due to Transnet's poor performance, urging the entity to find a new CEO that was an 'expert on the issue'.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said Transnet should find a CEO without any “scandals” or “baggage” as the entity searched for a new leader.

Cosatu also maintained that a jobs bloodbath still loomed because of Transnet’s poor performance, particularly in its freight rail division.

Last week, the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises also had an engagement with organised labour on Transnet’s governance, financial, and service delivery challenges.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said in October that Transnet and sister state entity, Eskom, would be getting new CEOs shortly by the end of 2023.

READ MORE:

While names of a possible Transnet CEO to replace Portia Derby have been bandied about, Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks said they wanted someone with no baggage.

“We want somebody who does not have any scandals or baggage. Somebody who is an expert on the issue because we just don't have time for delays or experimentation.”

Parks said the threats of a jobs bloodbath were real.

“They are very real. Already about three or four mining companies have issued retrenchment notices.”

He said up to 50,000 people, about 10% of the mining industry, stand to lose their jobs.