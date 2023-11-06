Thousands of mining jobs at risk because of failing Transnet - COSATU

It said Transnet's inability to support the industry because of a deteriorating rail network and other logistical factors was hurting the mining industry.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union federation COSATU (Congress of South African Trade Unions) said tens of thousands of jobs in the mining sector remain at risk because of failing Transnet.

The federation also wants a CEO without any scandals to replace Portia Derby, who resigned from Transnet last month along with other senior executives.

COSATU spokesperson and parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks said mining companies are already in the process of laying off workers.

"It's very real. already about three or four mining companies issued retrenchment notices totalling about 3,500 workers and we see reports that indicate it could be about 55,000."

On Eskom, which is also searching for a new CEO, Parks said there's still a long way to go but the company is improving.