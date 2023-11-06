Social media law expert warns against misrepresenting qualifications online

The legal head's warning follows the bogus doctor - Matthew Lana - saga who recently evaded prosecution from the National Prosecuting Authority for pretending to be a doctor on social media for years.

JOHANNESBURG - Bogus doctor Matthew Lani might be off the hook for faking his credentials for now, but a social media law expert warned that this kind of conduct could land people on the wrong side of the law.

After styling himself as a doctor on social media for years - even posting content of himself in scrubs and at various healthcare facilities - Lani was recently exposed as a fraud.

He was arrested on charges of impersonating a doctor last weekend, after he was handcuffed at Helen Joseph Hospital.

However, he was later released without being charged after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute him.

As attorney Megan Harrington-Johnson explained, this doesn't mean people can lie about their academic qualifications on social media.

Harrington-Johnson said there are several avenues that people can pursue against individuals who hold themselves out to be something they are not on social media.

“We do have something in South Africa called the National Qualifications Framework Act, which makes it a crime, where you can be imprisoned for up to five years for claiming to have a qualification you don't have, for example.

“Specifically, as regards doctors, there is also the Health Professions Act, where you can also be held liable for a fine or imprisonment for up to five years if you hold yourself out to be a medical practitioner of any sort.”

Her advice to content creators? Be 100% truthful about your qualifications.

“You must also remember that any interested person can bring any type of fraud case against anyone online, and you are potentially facing millions of people that could feel wronged by your misrepresentation that could lay charges - which could lead to an investigation.”

In the Lani case, meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority said investigations are ongoing and Harrington-Johnson also highlighted that “just because they didn't enrol the matter on the day, didn’t mean the charges weren’t going to proceed” in the future.