Sindiso Magaqa's mother held at gunpoint in house robbery

DURBAN - The family of slain former African National Congress (ANC) Youth League secretary general, Sindiso Magaqa, says his mother was held at gunpoint.

The family of former ANC youth league secretary general Sindiso Magaqa, has told @ewnupdates that his mother Khethiwe Magaqa was held at gunpoint by 2 unknown men who broke into her home last Friday. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/mPpBDtdT4m ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 6, 2023

The former youth league secretary was shot in July 2017 in an assassination attempt and died in hospital in September of that year.

Four men stand accused of his murder at an ongoing trial in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The Magaqa family said that the late politician’s mother, Khethiwe Magaqa, was ambushed by two unknown men on Friday.

It's understood one of them was armed with a gun and demanded money from her.

Sindiso’s brother, Lwazi Magaqa, said his mother was in a state of shock.

"She is still very emotional, as you would also know that she’s still suffering from the trauma - one of them was searching for money - and even they would come back."

He said that during the incident, his mother was with two other people inside her house, including a two-year-old child.

The family has opened a case.