Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari makes its debut this November

Specialist in survival and wilderness exploration Hazen Audel - who will feature in the programme - has always recognised East Africa's Great Rift Valley as the largest wildlife hotspot in the world

JOHANNESBURG - Expert in survival and wilderness exploration Hazen Audel sets out on a remarkable, multi-country trek on foot through East Africa's Great Rift Valley.

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari, which premieres on National Geographic across Africa on November 22, at 21:00 (CAT), features footage of Audel's amazing voyage.

He has always recognised the valley to be the largest wildlife hotspot in the world, having taught biology for many years.

It has always been a goal of his to hike 800 kilometers across its varied wilderness during migration season and to survive in the open among amazing wildlife.

Walking across grasslands, caverns, mountains and river basins - Audel hopes to witness Africa's most spectacular natural event: the annual wildebeest migration in the Serengeti.

Here are some episodes to expect:

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Desert Nomads

For the first leg of his journey through East Africa’s Great Rift Valley, wilderness explorer Hazen Audel treks into the Chalbi Desert. Dropping down from surrounding cliffs he’s plunged into an unforgiving arid expanse, dodging snakes and hyenas as he searches for the nomadic Gabra tribe. To make it across the desert he needs to find their treasured singing well and reach a migrating camel train.

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Deadly Waters

On the third leg of his extreme African safari, wildlife enthusiast and survivalist Hazen Audel takes on mighty Lake Baringo. Determined to witness a million strong flock of flamingos before they fly south, he enlists the help of master boatsmen, the Il’Chamus tribe. Dodging hippos and crocodiles, he builds a raft to compete in a tribal lake race and win the right of passage to see the mega flock.

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Rhino Mountain

Wilderness explorer and survival expert Hazen Audel reaches Hell’s Gate gorge at the heart of the Great Rift Valley, on a quest to find rare black rhino. A group of forest foragers send him towards Mt Suswa, but to reach it he must navigate a warren of forests, caves and canyons. He’ll need all his survival skills to make it to a Maasai village and find the magnificent black rhino.



Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Serengeti

In an epic finale, wilderness explorer Hazen Audel closes in on the Serengeti. With the help of the hunter-gatherer Hadza tribe he battles through harsh terrain and past apex predators to reach the lush eden of the central savannahs. His ultimate goal, the Great Migration, is finally sight but time and the rains are against him. Can he make it to Africa’s greatest natural spectacle?