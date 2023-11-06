Pandor explains why SA is withdrawing its diplomats from Israel

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor was responding to questions following a Cabinet announcement on Monday morning that government was withdrawing its representatives in Israel amid heightened tensions with Palestinian territories.

CAPE TOWN - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that the recall of South African diplomats from Israel was standard practice in instances where a situation is causing a great deal of harm and concern.

She said government was extremely perturbed by the ongoing killing of thousands of Palestinian children and innocent civilians by the Israeli Defence Force.

Cabinet also wants Pandor to act against Israel’s ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky.

Pandor on Monday welcomed Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kubela to the country for political consultations.

Minister Pandor said that government needed a full briefing from its diplomats in Tel Aviv to determine whether it could be of assistance and whether existing relationships could be sustained.

"We believe the nature of response by Israel has become one of collective punishment which falls fully outside of the practice of international humanitarian and human rights law."

Pandor said that she would also meet with the Israeli ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, about disparaging comments he’s made about those who were against attacks on Palestinians.

"Really, he should desist from making the kinds of statements he’s making without having had any discussion with senior members of the government of South Africa."

Pandor has likened the situation to when the US ambassador to South Africa accused government of transporting arms to Russia to fuel its war with Ukraine.