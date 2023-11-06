NSFAS pins failure to pay students' Nov allowances on institutions

A Sunday Times article reported over the weekend almost 100,000 students from five universities across South Africa were yet to get their NSFAS allowances, because institutions delayed submitting updated student information.

JOHANNESBURG - The State’s National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says close to 100,000 students have not received their November allowances because institutions delayed submitting the required information.

NSFAS says the data is required and must be verified before funds are released.

Thousands from five universities have been left stranded as the academic year draws to a close.

A new direct NSFAS payment system introduced this year has seen challenges affecting both students and the scheme.

An article published by the Sunday Times on Sunday, reported that students were yet to receive their monthly allowances.

However, the funding scheme said payments for some students were on hold due to universities not completing what is known as data adjustment processes to ensure that NSFAS has accurate and updated student information.

In a statement, NSFAS criticised the Sunday Times - saying it sought to cast aspersions against NSFAS.

NSFAS said it is currently working with universities to resolve the matter.