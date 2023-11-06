NSFAS payment delays: SAUS contacting beneficiaries to aid with food, toiletries

The South African Union of Students condemned the at least two-month delay in the payment of allowances for almost 100,000 NSFAS beneficiaries, demanding an urgent intervention from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Union of Students (SAUS) says it is in contact with National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) beneficiaries at different universities, to provide them with food and toiletries amid a delay in the payment of their allowances.

Close to 100,000 beneficiaries across five institutions were left stranded for at least two months, with NSFA blaming universities for failing to submit updated student information on time.

The union says that while it understands the need to verify information, it's unacceptable that NSFAS beneficiaries were left to struggle - yet again.

The president of SAUS, Asive Dlanjwa, said this should be resolved as soon as possible.

"An intervention must be done for those students in the interim, to ensure that there is some sort of relief that they are given in the short term."

NSFAS spokesperson Silumezi Skosana vowed that the funds would be released before the academic year drew to a close.

“The payment process is going well, and we are in a position to pay the students. We apologise immensely for the delay that has happened, and we know the impact that this could have on the ability of the students to write exams.”