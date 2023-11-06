Missed 1994 governance opportunity will be realised by EFF in 2024, says Malema

The leader of the red berets assured his supporters that the governing party, the ANC, would be unseated in 2024 by failing to get a mandate from the electorate when South Africa holds its general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, said the missed opportunity of 1994 to effectively govern South Africa would be realised in 2024.

He assured his supporters that the African National Congress (ANC) government would go under by failing to get a mandate from the electorate in 2024 when the country holds its general elections.

The EFF held a provincial ground forces forum in Johannesburg on Sunday, as the country prepares for the fast-approaching polls.

READ MORE:

Malema insisted his party remained a government in waiting.

As the EFF leadership was also updated on elections preparations across Gauteng, Malema said that the province had been misgoverned for the past 30 years.

“Comrades, here in Gauteng, we are sitting on top of a disaster because this province with so much potential for 30 years it was misgoverned,” the party’s leader said.

“There’s nothing that the people of Alexandra can proudly stand and say, ‘this is what we got from the democratic government’.”