Mangaung prison row: Don't victimise us or we'll 'destroy this prison' - inmates

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions are high at the controversially G4S-run private prison, Mangaung Correctional Centre, in Bloemfontein following allegations of mismanagement.

Last week, Eyewitness News was furnished with a memorandum that was submitted to G4S prison management as well as the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) by inmates of the notorious Mangaung Correctional Centre.

In the memorandum, submitted to prison officials last month, inmates complain of unnatural deaths, torture at the hands of prison security as well as lack of medical attention and services.

The Mangaung Correctional Centre is where murder and rape convict Thabo Bester escaped from, in May last year.

Earlier this year, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola issued G4S with a 90-day termination notice of their contract to run the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

This is after the prison was embroiled in the controversial escape of Bester.

But G4S launched an urgent application to the high court to dismiss Lamola’s termination.

However, all parties then agreed to take part in a mediation process that bore not fruit when the DCS and G4S could not come to an amicable solution regarding the contract.

G4S has previously noted that upon expiry of the contract in 2026, the British-owned private security company would no longer be investing in correctional services in South Africa.

According to sources within the DCS, G4S is allegedly refusing to hand over the prison back to the DCS until their contract expires in 2026.

G4S has launched a civil case in the Pretoria High Court against DCS in this regard.

Amid all of this, the prison has - once again - found itself shrouded in controversy after a memorandum was submitted and signed by more than 100 inmates.

The inmates each provided their prison numbers and their names on the memorandum.

In the memorandum, inmates raise issues of unnatural deaths, lack of medical services from doctors, torture at the hands of prison officials and the lack of education, skills and vocational programmes.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says most allegations contained in the memorandum were previously raised and dealt with.

“It was surprising when the same issues were raised, with the exception of a few recent cases. As per the standard operating procedures, issues brought to the attention of the department must be investigated and dealt with. These issues were also forwarded to the facility as some required the centre to align certain processes and also ensuring

that complaints and requests are followed up.”

Nxumalo says what is disturbing with the current memorandum, is that a number of inmates listed as complainants were shocked to learn about their names being on the list as they never submitted anything.



“This came to the fore when investigators engaged with them in order to fully understand their complaints and for the institution to be in a better position to respond. It was clear that someone simply added their names on the memorandum.”

Nxumalo says despite this, the resuscitated issues are receiving attention and there is an investigation underway.

But inmates at Mangaung who spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity refute this and say all those listed as complainants on the memorandum know about it.

“Everyone whose name is listed, [they] know about it.”

The inmate claims prison officials are trying to identify the person who initiated the memorandum.

“The want the guy who wrote this thing. They want the guy. They even said to me they are aware that the guy who wrote this thing his surname starts with C - I told them I am not aware of that.”

Another inmate who signed the memorandum says should they be victimised there will be a riot.

“Let them victimise only one of us here, we are going to destroy this prison. Within a minute, I’m telling you because they are still undermining us. We are not playing here; they think they are too clever because we are serving sentences here. They don’t know what we are planning each and every time.”

This is not the first time a private prison in South Africa has come under scrutiny following a memorandum submitted by inmates.

In August, inmates led a revolt at Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre - a maximum prison facility situated in Makhado, Limpopo – that houses 3,024 high-risk offenders.

This followed allegations contained in an explosive memorandum by inmates being housed at the American-run private prison.