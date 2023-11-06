Malema sets campaign dos and don’ts for rallying EFF members ahead of 2024 polls

The leader of the red berets instructions to party members as they canvas for support ahead of the 2024 general elections include to exercise political tolerance, run a clean campaign, and avert displays of opulence entirely.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has armed his party members with a list of dos and don'ts as they prepared to canvass for support ahead of 2024's general elections.

Thousands gathered at Ellis Park for the EFF Gauteng's Fighters Forum on Sunday, during which Malema instructed supporters to go out and spread the gospel of the revolution.

He called on his party to exercise political tolerance and run a clean campaign ahead of the elections.

Political parties all seemingly believe they stand a chance to get a big piece of South Africa’s economic pie, with Gauteng set to be the epicentre of the elections.

The EFF’s tactics, based on Malema’s to-do list for those who will be campaigning, is to try to do things differently.

Some of his rules include not campaigning for the EFF after consuming alcohol, avoiding vulgarities, being impolite, or even forcing voters to hear the gospel of the red berets.

And when it comes to the display of opulence, that is a no-no.“You going to buy cars, you going to buy shoes - a ground force does not display opulence.”

Malema later told Eyewitness News it was the media that exposed the public to his assets, claiming to never being a show off.

“Have I ever put a private jet? Have I ever put my picture [on] a beach drinking beach cocktails? Have I ever put food out there? No.”

And for fighters campaigning in Limpopo, he told them to be weary of 6pm, as the TV programme Skeem Saam is usually on.