Hawks arrest 2 suspects linked to Phala Phala burglary

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said that the pair were arrested on Sunday on charges of housebreaking and theft.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested two suspects linked to the infamous Phala Phala break-in at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa’s business interests were heavily scrutinised last year following claims he failed to disclose the theft of foreign currency at his Bela-Bela property in 2020.

It’s understood two unidentified men gained access to Ramaphosa’s farm and made off with half a million US dollars in game proceeds stuffed under a sofa cushion.

The president has since been cleared by the Public Protector and the South African Reserve Bank of any wrongdoing in the matter.

