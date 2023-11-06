GP Health announces 10 malaria deaths, over 1,000 cases between Jan & Sep

According to the department, most of the deaths from the disease recorded from January to September 2023 were travellers from malaria-endemic regions within the Southern African Development Community.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health announced that at least 10 people died from malaria, with the province recording over 1,000 cases in just nine months in 2023.

The department said that the majority of those who died from the life-threatening disease had travelled to Mozambique, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Angola.

Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said these countries are known to be malaria-endemic regions within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“Our facilities reported over 1,000 malaria cases and 10 deaths from January to September 2023, as a result of the life-threatening disease spread to humans through mosquitos in endemic areas. Gauteng is a non-endemic area. However, we still need to intensify awareness on how to prevent and manage the disease.”

Modiba said that cases of malaria increased in Gauteng due to late detection and a lack of awareness.

“Given that we’re a province that has got a lot of people that are moving in and out from SADC countries, and also even from regions that we know malaria is endemic, it is, therefore, important that we continue raising awareness.”