City of Cape Town says it wants control over disaster relief funding

Human Settlements MMC, Carl Pophaim, has written to the national human settlements minister about transferring the function to clean, competent and well-governed municipalities.

The metro wants faster access to relief funding, with annual fires that threaten over 6,000 structures at a cost of around R44 million outside of formally declared disasters.

Pophaim says the city needs quick access to funding to assist fire victims with building kits within 24 to 48 hours, like it could when it managed relief provision.

He said until 2021, the metro issued emergency fire and flood building kits without first having to apply for official disaster status from the national ministry, which meant victims received immediate assistance.

Pophaim added since then, accessing national disaster funding has typically become a lengthy process, often leaving victims without assistance for extended periods.

He said with informal settlements here to stay as Cape Town continues to see an influx of people, the city wants to ensure it's able to effectively and efficiently assist those whose lives have been turned upside down by fires.