Case against man accused of killing off-duty cop in Mfuleni postponed

He made a brief appearance before a magistrate at the Blue Downs Court on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a 59-year-old man accused of killing an off-duty police officer in Mfuleni in Cape Town has been postponed at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court until Thursday.

He's accused of stabbing the policeman to death during an alleged argument on Friday.

The officer was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

It's understood that a day after the alleged murder, the 59-year-old accused handed himself to the police.

During his appearance, the court heard that the accused may have outstanding warrants of arrest against him.

However, it's unclear what they are for.

The State asked for a postponement to determine the nature of the warrants.

The accused will remain in custody until his next appearance on Thursday.