Bonteheuwel community reeling after neighbourhood watch member's death

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel neighbourhood watch member killed in a crash while on duty has been described as an amazing community worker who served with honour and dedication.

Sabrina Martin's tragic death on Saturday night has left the community reeling.

Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

It's understood that a white bakkie ploughed into five neighbourhood watch members at high speed while they were standing in front of a shop in Ivory Street on Saturday night.

All five members were hit, but Sabrina Martin succumbed to her injuries.

"The shock, the horror and the pain that was brought about by the sad news of the passing of Sabrina Martins last night will be with us for a very long time. Sabrina died doing something that she loved. Sabrina died doing a duty towards her community," said Bonteheuwel ward councillor, Angus Mckenzie.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man, who was allegedly drunk behind the wheel at the time of the crash.