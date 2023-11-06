Beyoncé reveals her new scent

Following the announcement, the BeyHive is ecstatic!

JOHANNESBURG - In a surprising reveal, singer-songwriter and mogul Beyonce has revealed the name of her grand fragrance.

In an Instagram post, she showcased the bottle of her new Cé Noir fragrance. With stair-like neck edges and a sleek name engraving on one side, the perfume bottle is topped by a half-domed cap.

The I'm that Girl hitmaker crafted and designed Cé Noir packaging, while the scent was created in France.

Shipping is scheduled to start in November. Right now, the perfume is only available in the US and Canadav via beyonce.com.

It costs $160 (about R3,000) for a 50ml bottle of eud de parfum.

Following the announcement, the BeyHive is ecstatic!

I need this Beyoncé perfume!!! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/O59HyAacm5 ' 👑Supreme Queen Bey👑 (@QueenBeyoncesp) November 1, 2023

I really want Beyoncé’s new perfume 😭😭😭 someone who loves me pls 🤧 ' ashley danielle ✨ (@Sweet_Ashleyyy) October 31, 2023