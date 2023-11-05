Protesting pro-Palestine groups call for expulsion of Israeli Ambassador to SA

Pro-Palestine groups picketed outside the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Business Forum in Johannesburg on Saturday amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has raged on for almost a month.

JOHANNESBURG - Some pro-Palestine groups called for the expulsion of the Israeli Ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, amid the raging war in the Middle East.

Palestine militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on 7 October, taking hostages and killing more than 1,000 civilians.

In response, Israel unleashed a barrage of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

This resulted in the deaths of over 9,000 Palestinians and a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Pro-Palestine groups, including the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, picketed outside the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Business Forum in Johannesburg on Saturday.

University of Johannesburg education professor Salim Vally called for the US (United States) delegation at the event to stop fighting Israel’s battles by arming the country.

“We have to be critical, but, more importantly, during our struggle, we said that you need to put people before profits. The world can’t be silent.

“There are millions around the world who are seeing through the deceit, the lies, who are supporting the Palestinians in their time of need – like we asked for support in our struggle.”

South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said America’s economic influence should not trump human rights.

“Even though we appreciate and will always appreciate the relationship between you and the African continent, we are disgusted by your conduct that has lasted more than 75 years where you have used your position, politically and economically, to wipe from the face of the earth the population of the Palestinian people.”