WC police investigating fatal stabbing of off-duty cop

According to police reports, the incident happened at Sizakhele Crescent on Friday, following an alleged argument between the deceased officer and the suspect.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating a case of murder following a stabbing incident involving an off-duty police officer at Mfuleni.

According to police reports, the incident happened at Sizakhele Crescent on Friday, following an alleged argument between the deceased officer and the suspect.

Spokesperson, Wesley Twigg said: "The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained. The suspect is yet to be arrested".

Meanwhile, police are searching for the family of a 40-year-old woman who was found dead in an open manhole near Laaiplek Harbour.

She was discovered by a passer-by who contacted authorities.

Spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana said the incident happened last week on Sunday.

"According to reports the 40-year-old victim died due to a blunt trauma to her head and a piece of wire was also discovered around her neck. Anyone with information about the family of the deceased or this incident is kindly urged to contact the police."