Tshwane Emergency Services condemns armed robbery at Ga-Rankuwa fire station

Tshwane Emergency's Charles Mabaso said gunmen stormed the Ga-Rankuwa fire station in the early hours of Friday morning and at gunpoint robbed firefighters of their cellphones.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Emergency Services condemned a brazen robbery at one of their fire stations.

Emergency services' spokesperson Charles Mabaso said gunmen stormed the Ga-Rankuwa fire station in the early hours of Friday morning.

It's understood the criminals broke through a concrete wall, cornering six firefighters in the rest area and robbing them of their cellphones at gunpoint.

Mabaso said this is the second time the station’s been targeted since 2022.

"A case of robbery has been opened at the Ga-Rankuwa police station and this is the second robbery at the same fire station, following a robbery in 2022.

"We urge law enforcement to work swiftly to bring perpetrators to book and we condemn this act because EMS officials go out and work 24/7 to ensure communities are kept safe," said Mabaso.