Some Durban fans disappointed at Siya Kolisi's absence during Boks trophy tour

'We wish you were here... I really wish you were here with us,' said one disappointed supporter. The KZN government said the captain couldn’t make it due to personal commitments.

The streets of eThekwini were painted green and gold by rugby supporters during the Durban leg of the Webb Ellis trophy tour by the Springboks on 04 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nhlanhla Mabaso
04 November 2023 16:06

DURBAN - Some Durban Springbok fans were disappointed that the team’s captain Siya Kolisi was not part of the Durban tour.

This as the Rugby World Cup champions took the Webb Ellis trophy to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday.

The Springboks have been on their victory tour since Thursday, after touching down on home soil with the Web Ellis trophy earlier this week.

Scores of fans gathered before the four-time world champions landed in the province, saying they were especially looking forward to seeing Kolisi.

“I told my father that the Springboks will win with one point and I'm very excited to see Siya Kolisi because he is my hero," said one rugby to Eyewitness News earlier in the day.

However, the KZN government said the captain couldn’t make it due to personal commitments.

News that didn’t go down well with some supporters who came out in numbers hoping to catch a glimpse of Kolisi.

“We wish you were here," said one supporter, with another echoing the same sentiments: "I hope you really enjoy the wedding, but I really wish that you were here with us.”

However, the captain’s absence did not dampen the mood as celebrations continued.

