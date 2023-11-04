Some Durban fans disappointed at Siya Kolisi's absence during Boks trophy tour

'We wish you were here... I really wish you were here with us,' said one disappointed supporter. The KZN government said the captain couldn’t make it due to personal commitments.

DURBAN - Some Durban Springbok fans were disappointed that the team’s captain Siya Kolisi was not part of the Durban tour.

This as the Rugby World Cup champions took the Webb Ellis trophy to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday.

The Springboks have been on their victory tour since Thursday, after touching down on home soil with the Web Ellis trophy earlier this week.

Scores of fans gathered before the four-time world champions landed in the province, saying they were especially looking forward to seeing Kolisi.

“I told my father that the Springboks will win with one point and I'm very excited to see Siya Kolisi because he is my hero," said one rugby to Eyewitness News earlier in the day.

[WATCH] @Springboks fans are gathering outside the Garden court hotel in uMhlanga, Durban north ahead of the trophy tour. #GoBokke #Springboks @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/USIwX4a0Ho ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 4, 2023

However, the KZN government said the captain couldn’t make it due to personal commitments.

News that didn’t go down well with some supporters who came out in numbers hoping to catch a glimpse of Kolisi.

“We wish you were here," said one supporter, with another echoing the same sentiments: "I hope you really enjoy the wedding, but I really wish that you were here with us.”

These two fans told @ewnupdates that they wished to see the team’s captain @SiyaKolisi who did not make it to the Durban leg of the #SpringbokTrophyTour today due to a personal commitment. #SpringbokChampions @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/VFtEMU7SZr ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 4, 2023

However, the captain’s absence did not dampen the mood as celebrations continued.