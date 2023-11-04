PowerBall results: Friday, 3 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 3 November 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 01, 08, 24, 26, 31 PB: 02
PowerBall Plus: 11, 19, 21, 32, 47 PB: 09
