Police seize R65m worth of cocaine in the Eastern Cape

It's understood the cocaine was seized by police on a vessel at a seaport in Gqeberha on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) made a huge drug bust in the Eastern Cape.

It's understood R65 million worth of cocaine was seized on a vessel at a seaport in Gqeberha from Brazil on Thursday.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe: "Members of the Gqerberha Sea Port were following up on intelligence when they intercepted the vessel as it was docking on Thursday, 02 November 2023, and found 35 blocks of cocaine that were compressed in blocks."

No arrests have been made, said Mathe, adding that police were investigating a case of drug trafficking.

This was the police's third massive drug bust in three weeks.

The other two were in KwaZulu-Natal, where police also seized cocaine worth R150 million in two days.

