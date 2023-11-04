Multi-Party Charter polling at 50% in KZN, ANC drops to 36%, reveals Steenhuisen

"I can today reveal that the DA’s latest internal polling shows us that in the last week, the Multi-Party Charter crossed the magic majority threshold here in KwaZulu-Natal," said John Steenhuisen on Saturday as the DA kicked off its 2024 election campaign in Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, representing eight opposition parties that have come together to try to topple the African National Congress in 2024 is polling at 50% in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

He made the announcement on Saturday as the party kicked off its 2024 election campaign with a national rally in Durban, under the theme "Rock The Registration".

Steenhuisen touched on the DA’s growth since the 2019 elections as he addressed party supporters, who painted the Durban Exhibition Centre blue.

"The polls show the DA’s national percent is between 25 and 31%. And that’s incredible growth since the 2019 election and that’s thanks to your hard work here in KZN and around the country."

He said the picture in KwaZulu-Natal was “even more exciting".

"I can today reveal that the DA’s latest internal polling shows us that in the last week, the Multi-Party Charter crossed the magic majority threshold here in KwaZulu-Natal. The charter is now polling at 50% in KwaZulu-Natal and the ANC at 36%. And this means we’re on track to take government next year - not only at a national level but in a coalition."

'RESCUING SOUTH AFRICA'

Steenhuisen said South Africans “need to become the heroes in the story of rescuing the country”.

With voter registration weekend scheduled for the 18 and 19 November, Steenhuisen called on citizens to ensure they’re ready to make their mark when the country goes to the polls in 2024.

"Don't come with this story that you're not into politics. You may not be interested in politics, it’s very interested in you. It affects the water in your taps, electricity in your home, whether you have a job, the quality of your children’s education. All of that is politics.

"So you better get interested. Because our country needs you. South Africans need to become the hero in the story of rescuing South Africa."