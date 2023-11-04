Load shedding reduced to Stage 1 until Saturday afternoon

Eskom reduced load shedding to Stage 1 on Saturday morning. Stage 2 will thereafter be implemented from 4pm on Saturday until 5am on Sunday.

Stage 2 will then be implemented from 4pm on Saturday until 5am on Sunday, after which Stage 1 and 2 will alternatively be implemented, said the power utility.

The breakdown of some generating units led to the implementation of power cuts.

"Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Majuba and Medupi power stations as well as two generating units at Arnot power station were taken offline for repairs. In the same period, two generating units at Kriel power station were returned to service," said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

Mokwena said Eskom teams were working to ensure the return of additional generating units to service.