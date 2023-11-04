It's all systems go for Durban leg of Webb Ellis trophy tour, says Mayor Kaunda

The Springboks have been on their victory tour since Thursday after touching down on home soil with the Web Ellis trophy earlier this week, and on Saturday are set to visit different parts of Durban.

DURBAN - Thousands of Springboks supporters are expected to line up the streets of Durban on Saturday to welcome the 2023 Rugby World Cup winners to the city.

Saturday is day three of their victory tour after touring Gauteng and Cape Town.

The eThekwini metro municipality said it's all systems go for the Webb Ellis trophy tour.

The convoy is expected to start from Umhlanga in the morning and conclude at the convention centre.

The tour bus is also set to pass through KwaMashu.

Fans can also catch the tour bus as it passes through the city's busiest Pixley kaSeme Street.

These are the routes for the Durban leg of the Springbok’s victory tour. The 4th time World Cup champions will be touring the coastal city of KwaZulu-Natal tomorrow. #GoBokke #Springboks @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/4piRhn88qM ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023

Mayor of eThekwini Mxolisi Kaunda said safety measures are in place:

"We want to assure the people of eThekwini a safe and memorable trophy tour for our champions because they deserve this and fought very hard."

Government officials are expected to join Saturday's celebrations.