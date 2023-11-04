GP residents urged to use water sparingly, water tankers dispatched to Mamelodi

Despite an improvement in water levels across Gauteng, Rand Water has urged residents to continue using water sparingly. The City of Tshwane, meanwhile, said it is attending to water interruptions in Mamelodi.

The utility gave an update on the state of the water infrastructure on Friday, indicating that its systems have shown a significant improvement.

It said the cities of Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, and Johannesburg are not experiencing any water challenges stemming from Rand Water.

While this is the case, the bulk water supplier said some reservoirs are still at risk of experiencing capacity shortages.

Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai said he is hopeful the stability of the reservoirs will continue.

"We hope this will continue leading up to December so that we have enough water throughout the festive season."

The City of Tshwane, meanwhile, said it was working to attend to water supply interruptions in parts of Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.

On Friday, residents were left stranded due to a major water leak on a bulk pipeline that supplies water to two reservoirs in the area.

The municipality dispatched several water tanks to service the many households affected.

Ofentse Madzebatela, the City of Tshwane Human Settlements MMC, addressed the situation.

“The residents of informal settlements that are receiving water through the provision of water tankers, there might be a disruption of service because of the issues of water provision in your region. The water tankers extract water from hydrants that are provided through bulk supply.”