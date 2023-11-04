Go

eThekwini painted green and gold as Boks touch down for Webb Ellis trophy tour

Supporters carried placards with messages for the team as they waited in song for the World Cup winners to kickstart their tour.

The Springboks Trophy Tour hit Durban on 04 November 2023. Picture: X/@kzngov
04 November 2023 11:30

DURBAN - The Springboks touched down in Durban on Saturday for the third day of their victory tour.

The Springboks have been on their victory tour since Thursday, after touching down on home soil with the Web Ellis trophy earlier this week.

The streets of eThekwini were painted green and gold with hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Garden Court Hotel in Umhlanga ahead of the squad's arrival.

One rugby fanatic said he was hoping to catch a glimpse of captain Siya Kolisi.

“I told my father that the Springboks will win with one point and I'm very excited to see Siya Kolisi because he is my hero."

The convoy is expected to start from Umhlanga in the morning and conclude at the convention centre.

The tour bus is also set to pass through KwaMashu.

Fans can also catch the tour bus as it passes through the city's busiest Pixley kaSeme Street.

