American companies remain partners of choice for many in Africa, says US

US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves, who was part of the US delegation at the AGOA forum said his country has done its best to ensure its African partners have what they need, in terms of investment.

JOHANNESBURG - United States (US) Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves insisted that American companies remained the partners of choice for many across the African continent.

This was in comparison to China, which had been growing in influence and trade across the African continent.

Graves, who was part of the US delegation at the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) forum which was underway in Johannesburg, said his country had done its best to ensure its African partners have what they need, in terms of investment.

He said that America reduced barriers to entry and was helping to create a stable market by providing technical assistance and support through their commercial law programmes in many African countries.

Graves said that America is not focusing on what other countries are doing.

“We, as a country, are focused on our partnerships and what we can do together. We know that American businesses are the partners of choice because our friends and partners all across the continent tell us that continuously; they want US investment, they want US businesses to partner with.”

REPRESENTATIVES PUT LADY R SAGA BEHIND THEM

While US Ambassador Reuben Brigety was in attendance at the forum, representatives from both his country and South Africa chose to put the Lady R saga behind them, focusing on the opportunities the talks could possibly yield.

Brigety, the US Ambassador to South Africa, had drawn the ire of the entire nation following unfounded claims that a Russian vessel received arms that were purchased from South Africa while the Kremlin was in the middle of a conflict.

South Africa's economy took a beating following Brigety's damning allegations, and some in the country have continued to push for the ambassador to be removed.

Graves said there had been positive engagements throughout the summit.

“We are focused on the great opportunities we have between us, the deep friendship and shared values between our nations and across the continent. I think everyone here believes that this is an inflection point for Africa.”

Meanwhile, South Africa's Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said government has been clear about the damage caused by Brigety's remarks.

She said that South Africa also resolved to not engage in what she termed "megaphone diplomacy”.

“You saw the statement coming from the national security advisor [Jake] Sullivan, that they are happy with how we dealt with the Lady R situation, and that they are comfortable with how we concluded the matter, and that they deem the matter closed, so any other matters we cannot have megaphone diplomacy, that we leave to the ambassador.”