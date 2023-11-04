AGOA Forum: Pro-Palestine picketers call on US to stop endorsing Israel

Pro-Palestine groups including BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] gathered outside Nasrec on Saturday to tell the Israel-aligned US to stand down from its endorsement of what they have described as a genocide against Palestine.

JOHANNESBURG - Protesters gathered at Nasrec in Johannesburg on Saturday as day three of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) business forum got underway.

This as a United States (US) delegation met with some African leaders to discuss the future of trade relations between the global superpower and the continent.

A group of pro-Palestine supporters have started to gather outside Nasrec as the #AGOA2023 business forum enters its third and final day. The picketers want to tell the US officials at the forum to drop their endorsement of Israel in the ongoing conflict. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/ppEqgdq3iU ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 4, 2023

It’s been almost a month since that catastrophic attack by Palestine militant group Hamas on Israel.

Israel’s retaliation has since been relentless with thousands killed in the territorial conflict, women and children among the casualties of the war.

Global leaders remain split between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli support in the long-standing conflict.

However, the US has been clear on its stance pledging its allegiance to Israel.

University of Johannesburg education professor Salim Vally said it can’t be business as usual at the AGOA forum.

"The hypocrisy is so brazen. First of all, America makes the rules, that there isn’t really meaningful negotiations. Part of AGOA is that you cannot disagree with what the Americans consider a threat to their national security,” said Vally.

Police visibility remained high during the protest.

