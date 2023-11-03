WATCH: 'Elizabedi's' number one fan finally gets to meet his rugby hero

Siya Dlamini's excitement at meeting Eben Etzebeth and the rest of the Springbok team was contagious during the Cape Town leg of the victory tour across South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - During the 2023 Rugby World Cup, several memes and videos surfaced, but one particularly noteworthy one featured a teenage Springbok fan who became well-known for his pronunciation of Eben Etzebeth's name.

Siya Dlamini, from Volksrust in Mpumalanga, couldn't contain his excitement when he got to meet 'Elizabedi', and the rest of the Springboks team, on the Cape Town leg of their four-day victory tour on Friday.

The Boks reigned supreme in the Rugby World Cup 2023 after beating New Zealand 12-11 in the final clash.

In a gripping 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal, Dlamini was filmed watching the Springboks take on France in the now viral video posted on @Iwa_ziii's TikTok account.

The video received hundreds of thousands of likes, and more than 33,000 people added it as their favourite on TikTok.