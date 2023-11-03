Go

WATCH: Cape Town brings the gees for Bok victory tour

The Springboks made their final stop in Bonteheuwel on the Cape Town leg of the victory tour and not once has the energy dropped.

03 November 2023 18:35

CAPE TOWN - The Springboks have completed their trophy parade in the Mother City.

They made their final stop in Bonteheuwel on the Cape Town leg of the victory tour and not once has the energy dropped. The smiles only got bigger as the people played their music over very loud speakers.

Between Sister Bettina and vuvuzelas, this community has been loud and proud of the Boks.

There's been a lot of chest bumping and fist pumping in the air and Siya Kolisi with his iconic roar to the crowd.

Fans were sitting in trees and on top of houses and entire families were decked out in the green and gold.

Faf de Klerk made another appearance in his South African underwear, much to the appreciation of the passionate crowd.

The Boks head off to Durban on Saturday.

