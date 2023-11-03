WATCH: Cape Town brings the gees for Bok victory tour

The Springboks made their final stop in Bonteheuwel on the Cape Town leg of the victory tour and not once has the energy dropped.

CAPE TOWN - The Springboks have completed their trophy parade in the Mother City.

They made their final stop in Bonteheuwel on the Cape Town leg of the victory tour and not once has the energy dropped. The smiles only got bigger as the people played their music over very loud speakers.

Residents in the community of Bonteheuwel are waiting patiently for the #Boks to arrive. Making their way from Langa, the bus is surrounded by scores of people struggling to contain their excitement pic.twitter.com/GD2A2z9k5o ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023

Between Sister Bettina and vuvuzelas, this community has been loud and proud of the Boks.

There's been a lot of chest bumping and fist pumping in the air and Siya Kolisi with his iconic roar to the crowd.

Support in Langa seemingly overwhelming as some #Boks can be seen beating their fists over their chests and taking deep breaths while waving at cheering crowds pic.twitter.com/mFSWNf3wSJ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023

It’s indeed a fantastic festive Friday in the Cape. The excitement is palpable across the city! #Springboks pic.twitter.com/Es8ZDHLh5N ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023

Bonteheuwel residents out in their numbers for the #Boks pic.twitter.com/UvPtIgCHUn ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023

#Bokke flanked by scores of Bonteheuwel residents pic.twitter.com/X5povGgsto ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 3, 2023

Fans were sitting in trees and on top of houses and entire families were decked out in the green and gold.

Faf de Klerk made another appearance in his South African underwear, much to the appreciation of the passionate crowd.

The Boks head off to Durban on Saturday.