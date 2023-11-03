US looking into updating AGOA labour terms to address workplace discrimination

JOHANNESBURG - The United States (US) will look at ways to update the African Growth and Opportunity Act’s (AGOA) labour clause that will look at dealing with issues such as discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation in the workplace.

This with the labour sector now being part of the annual AGOA programme.

On Thursday, business, civil society, and unions held talks during the first day of the AGOA Summit in Johannesburg.

The act gives certain African countries duty-free access to some of the US's trade markets to help bolster Africa's economy.

The Deputy Assistant Secretary for Africa and the Middle East, Eric Meyer, said it is obvious that AGOA's labour clause needs to be strengthened.

He said the terms set out in AGOA that are applicable to labour were set out in the early 80s and do not speak to a continuously evolving workplace.

Meyer said there is a need to develop an approach to help fight discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation in the world of work.

It's likely the US and its African trade counterparts will leave the conference with a more modern take on workers' rights when the conference ends on Saturday.