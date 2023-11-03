Tshwane believes municipal workers behind torching of buses

The strike which was interdicted by the Labour Court has entered its fourth month as public servants stretch calls for the city to implement a 5.4% wage increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said it suspects the recent torching of buses in the municipality is linked to ongoing protests led by municipal workers.

In the past few months, several trucks and buses have been set alight while municipal infrastructure has been vandalised.

A bus was torched in Olievenhoutbosch south of the capital on Friday morning.

The City of Tshwane said the latest efforts to disrupt service delivery in the municipality had turned dangerous and were threatening the safety of bus drivers and commuters.

This after a driver was reportedly held at gunpoint by a group of men, who set the bus alight shortly after forcing him out of the vehicle.

The incident comes a week after a majority of Tshwane bus services drivers refused to report to duty due to wage disputes.

While Roads and Transport MMC Katlego Mathebe has condemned the attacks, she said it seemed protesting municipal workers were behind the torching of city buses.