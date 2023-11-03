Senzo Meyiwa: Murder-accused Ntanzi was at ease with police, court hears

This week the State has been leading evidence to have the alleged confession statements by two of the accused admitted as evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - The police officer who arrested one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers, Bongani Ntanzi, said he was free and conversational during his encounters with police.

One of the lead investigators, Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane, has been testifying in the trial within a trial.

This week the State has been leading evidence to have the alleged confession statements by two of the accused admitted as evidence.

But the defence has argued that the men were assaulted and coerced to confess.

READ: Meyiwa trial: Court hears about lead investigator's encounters with Sibiya

All of the police officers who have testified in the trial within a trial have described Bongani Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, who allegedly made confessions, as calm and free.

Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane travelled with Ntanzi on several days as investigations unfolded and was even part of the escort that transported Ntanzi to the Boksburg Magistrates Court to confess in June 2020.

"At one time, accused number 2 told me that he is a very great Zulu dancer who is capable of putting his foot under his armpit."

This is not the first time that the court has heard about Ntanzi’s dancing.

Another State witness, Sizwe Zungu, who testified seeing the accused at Vosloorus Basotho told the court that Ntanzi also participated in traditional Zulu dancing.

Mogane will return to the witness stand on Monday for cross-examination.