SA Jewish Board of Deputies protests outside SABC over Hamas interview

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies have demonstrated outside the SABC in Joburg complaining about an interview conducted with a Hamas representative.

The group claims there were inaccurate allegations linked to the ongoing war in Gaza.

The board protested outside the public broadcaster’s headquarters in Auckland Park earlier on Friday.

"This is a protest which has a number of teddybears, 32 teddybears representing each one of the children who are hostages in Gaza we are calling for the release of all hostages but we particularly didn't want to just ignore the existence of these children," said spokesperson Karen Milner.