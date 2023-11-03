Rand Water says Gauteng water supply improving but warns of challenging summer

Briefing the media on Friday, bulk water supplier Rand Water said with 2023 dubbed the hottest year on record supplying water during the summer season will be more challenging this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Hot and dry weather conditions have placed the provision of water in Gauteng under pressure.

Briefing the media on Friday, bulk water supplier Rand Water said with 2023 dubbed the hottest year on record, supplying water during the summer season will be more challenging this year.

Many parts of Gauteng have been experiencing water supply challenges since September, with areas such as Linmeyer being without consistent water supply for 55 days.

Chief executive officer Sipho Mosai said that as it stands, the system has improved, with no issues of supply coming from Rand Water:

"The system is improving but the system is critical. The system is stable, so areas such as South Hill have recovered because the Klipriver's back has improved because consumption upstream has dropped."