Panel's findings an attempt to tarnish name, says ex-UCT council chair Ngonyama

Babalawa Ngonyama was found guilty of governance failures at the university, along with former Vice-Chancellor Mamogkethi Phakeng.

CAPE TOWN - Former council chairperson at the University of Cape Town (UCT), Babalawa Ngonyama, said the institution's panel report findings were an attempt to tarnish her reputation.

This is after she was found guilty of governance failures at the university, along with former Vice-Chancellor Mamogkethi Phakeng.

The institution appointed a four-member panel to investigate allegations of mismanagement against Ngonyama and Phakeng late last year.

The panel found that the former university's chair failed to disclose important information about the former deputy Vice-Chancellor for teaching and learning, Lis Lange's plans to leave UCT.

However, Ngonyama said that the accusations against her were untested as she was never invited by the investigating panel to tell her side of events.

According to Ngonyama, the panel was established to investigate broader governance issues at the institution, not to target individuals.

Meanwhile, the new chairperson of the council, Norman Arendse, said the council would take the advice of the panel's report.

"We are considering the report, its findings and recommendations, and we will act to fix the areas concerned, course correct and restore the public, stakeholders, and donor confidence in UCT."

The one-time chairperson of council has since threatened to approach the Western Cape High Court against the panel's findings to clear her name.