Ntshavheni: US must take Africa’s interests into consideration with AGOA

The US is meeting with its trade representatives from across the continent for the annual African Growth and Opportunity Act forum, which is currently underway in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that the United States must take Africa’s interests into consideration, as the continent pushes for more products and finished goods to be included in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

The US is meeting with its trade representatives from across the continent for the annual African Growth and Opportunity Act forum, which is currently underway in Johannesburg.

Over 30 African countries benefit from duty-free access to some of the trade markets in the US.

The US calls the shots in this initiative, with it using an eligbility criteria to pick the sub-Saharan countries that qualify to join the programme.

Ntshavheni told Eyewitness News that Africa wanted more out of the relationship.

"Africa is no longer going to be the exporter of rocks and stones, it's going to be the exporter of finished products, so we need to put in the pool of products that participate in the AGOA framework, products that are beneficiated on the African continent."