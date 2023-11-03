Ngizwe Mchunu all smiles after acquittal: 'The law is for all of us'

Outside court, the former Ukhozi FM DJ excitedly waved his passport in the air after having to surrender it when he was granted bail and said he could now go on holiday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu was all smiles after he was acquitted of charges of incitement to commit violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act.

He was arrested and charged after convening a press briefing during the July 2021 unrest - at a time at which the country was still under various COVID-19 restrictions, at which he called for former president Jacob Zuma’s release from prison.

But the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday found him not guilty on all charges.

"I’m feeling very honoured to the justice system of South Africa at large because they’ve proven law is above everything, the law is for all of us - it’s not just for certain people, it's not for only greedy politicians who are manipulating the system.

"Some of them may be there trying to manipulate the system but today they failed because they used the hatred of the former president Jacob Zuma in order to suffer everyone around him and rather supporting a system that was unlawful during the unrest."